Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

