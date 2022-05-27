Zacks Investment Research Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.36 million, a P/E ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $10,683,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

