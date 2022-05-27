Zacks Investment Research Lowers CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 206.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

