Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of CABA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

