Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

