Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Zuora stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

