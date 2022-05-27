Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,825. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

