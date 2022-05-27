Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,108. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

