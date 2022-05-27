Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $15.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 419.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $346.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $374.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.91 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $532.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

LIND traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,722. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

