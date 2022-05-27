Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) to announce ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($0.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($4.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

