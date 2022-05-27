Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.18). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astria Therapeutics.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34).

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.