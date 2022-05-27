Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $93.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Skillz posted sales of $89.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $396.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $461.27 million, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 8,375,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,750,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.