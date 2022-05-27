Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Enviva reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enviva.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $14,759,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 28.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 2,309,250.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $2,770,000.

Shares of EVA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 201,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,376. Enviva has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

