Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $17.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 million to $17.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.96 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $24.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 250,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,188. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

