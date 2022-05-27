Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce $65.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.48 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $272.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.89 million to $275.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.78 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $323.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MDXG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 275,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $408.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,838 shares of company stock worth $541,738. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.