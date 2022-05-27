Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conifer has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

