Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,996.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,369 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 3,068,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $899.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

