Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE WDAY traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $157.49 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.