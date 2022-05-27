Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($1.28). uniQure posted earnings of $8.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,258. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $681.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

