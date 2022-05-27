Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.85 billion and the lowest is $42.78 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $41.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $155.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.42 billion to $156.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.49 billion to $162.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $306.14. 149,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

