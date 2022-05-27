Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.22 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to post sales of $77.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $316.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.13 million to $317.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.13 million, with estimates ranging from $359.73 million to $368.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

TTGT traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.12 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

