Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.63. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

