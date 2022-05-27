Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. GAN posted sales of $34.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $159.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.07 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

GAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAN by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 746,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.41. GAN has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

