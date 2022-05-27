Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.97 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $15.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $87.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.18 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.35 billion to $91.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 16,404,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,663,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,423,000 after buying an additional 354,602 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,017,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 72,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

