Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $137.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.73.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

