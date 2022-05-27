Ycash (YEC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $712.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $712.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00300928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00066503 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004352 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,481,816 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

