XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Tops $337,597.00

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and $337,597.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 175,687,309 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

