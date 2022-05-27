XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

