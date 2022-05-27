Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CL King cut their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,665 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,259. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

