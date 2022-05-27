X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 0.8%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.87. 317,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 291,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

