Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.92 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,864.27 or 0.99824219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.92 billion and $519.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,503 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.