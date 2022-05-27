WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.11) to GBX 1,330 ($16.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.91) to GBX 1,230 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $787.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $58.04 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

