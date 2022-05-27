Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Wownero (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $7,596.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 192.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.93 or 1.87946565 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 327.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,908.97 or 0.99978825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

