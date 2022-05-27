Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $20.83. 10,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

