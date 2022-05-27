Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,355 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ opened at $21.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.