Wolfe Research Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.14 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

