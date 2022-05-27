Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($68.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($46.15).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,016 ($37.95) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($68.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,959.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,691.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

