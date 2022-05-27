WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.76 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WINkLink has a market cap of $140.76 million and approximately $85.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,928.92 or 1.75837323 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 360.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00512572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

