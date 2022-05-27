Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Albemarle by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $15.68 on Friday, hitting $270.73. 51,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

