Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 830.9% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 94,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

