Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,033,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $209,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,520. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

