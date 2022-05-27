Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,012. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

