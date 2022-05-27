Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. 61,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

