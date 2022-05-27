Wills Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

