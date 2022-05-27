Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Up 11.5% on Earnings Beat

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $118.82 and last traded at $117.56. Approximately 65,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,400,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.95.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

