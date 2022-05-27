Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $130.39. 9,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

