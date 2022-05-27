Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

