William Blair Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

