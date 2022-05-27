William Allan LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. FOX makes up about 1.4% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. 22,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

