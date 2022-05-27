William Allan LLC Purchases Shares of 9,281 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,281 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.7% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

